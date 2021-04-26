Wild Atlantic Way named one of the world’s most beautiful road trips

The Wild Atlantic Way has been named as one of the World’s Most Beautiful Road Trips.

Research carried out by Pentagon Motor Group has revealed the Wild Atlantic Way to be the 8th most beautiful road trip in the world.

The research involved analysing over 7 million Instagram hashtags associated with the world’s most popular road trip destinations and calculating how many Instagram pictures are shared per mile of the journey.

853 pictures of the Wild Atlantic Way were posted per mile, placing it above Route 66.