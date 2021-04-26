Tenders sought for heritage led regeneration project in Rathmullan

Tenders are currently being sought for a heritage led regeneration project in Rathmullan.

Donegal County Council in partnership with 'Rathmullan The Way Forward,' are looking for an experienced Architect Led Design Team with particular expertise in relation to architectural conservation, heritage led design and place making to develop the project.

The Project aims to strengthen and enhance the physical, cultural, social, tourism and economic capacity of Rathmullan and to act as a catalyst for increased activity within it.

It will be rooted in the principles of heritage restoration, town centre renewal and rural regeneration in transforming landmark and under utilised assets at the historic core of Rathmullan.

Specifically the project will focus on two of the key built heritage assets in Rathmullan: The Napoleonic Gun Battery and Rathmullan Abbey both Protected Structures.

The renewal and repurposing of the Gun Battery and attendant lands to serve and function as a new village square 'Battery Place' and Museum of Atlantic Culture and Heritage will be developed as an iconic and landmark centre piece.

The project will also seek to explore sensitive interventions to the Abbey to achieve further restoration and long term preservation.

It is intended to celebrate these assets as heritage bookends to a refined heritage led public realm.

The project will also include the development of a Community Hub.

The closing date for tenders is May 17th.