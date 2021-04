People in the Newtowncunningham area are being urged to take part in a collaborative community online survey.

The survey being conducted by the Newtowncunningham Community Focus Group is asking people to make their views known on what they consider important and necessary for the future sustainable development of the village and surrounding environs now and over the next 10 years.

A link to the survey is available on the group's Facebook page with the closing date May 21st.