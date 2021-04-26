PSNI detain two more men in relation to Dungiven attack

The PSNI has arrested two men in connection with their investigation into the attempted murder of a female member of police staff, who is also a part time police officer.

A viable device was discovered beside the young mother’s car in Ballyquin Road, Dungiven on Monday April 19th, a week ago today.

A 47 year old man was arrested in the Dungiven area and a 48 year old man, who was arrested in the Feeny area.

Both have been taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, where they are being questioned by detectives.