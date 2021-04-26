Mica Redress Scheme reaches milestone in Donegal

The Mica Redress Scheme has reached a significant milestone in Donegal.

3 homeowners affected by the defective block issue received confirmation on Friday that their application has been passed and they can begin demolishing and rebuilding their homes.

Chair of Donegal County Council's Mica Redress Committee, Councillor Martin McDermott says it marks the beginning of the end of a decade long journey for homeowners:

Concerns however, continue to be raised over the feasibility of the scheme for homeowners.

There have been repeated calls for assistance for affected homeowners to meet the 10% contribution cost.

Michael Doherty PRO Mica Action Group says the makeup of the scheme means some people are being forced to fork out over €100,000: