Lough Swilly RNLI responded to number of call outs

It was a busy day yesterday for rescue services in the Lough Swilly area.

Lough Swilly RNLI were alerted shortly before 2:30pm following reports of a distress signal in the Leenan Head area, upon investigation it turned out to be a silver helium balloon.

Meanwhile, shortly after 8pm the crew were tasked to assist after a fallen walker in an area near Leenan Pier.

One of the lifeboats was diverted to Inishtrahull en route with reports of a boat aground and a man missing.

It subsequently emerged that the boat ran aground on Saturday with the man was located on shore.

The fire service also attended a gorse fire in the area of Ned's Point yesterday evening.

Lough Swilly RNLI PRO Joe Joyce is reminding people to be responsible when out on the water: