A Mumbai native, now living in Letterkenny says intervention from across the world is needed to help India overcome it's current Covid crisis.

India's Prime Minister says his country is in the grip of "a storm that has shaken the nation".

Hospitals are overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients and there's a shortage of oxygen.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says there's plans for Ireland to send aid.

Sharmila Kamat says the situation could easily spread through other countries: