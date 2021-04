If your Golfer or a Tennis player - today is a momentous day because some sport is allowed back under the latest run of easing the restrictions.

Golf clubs in particular will be buzzing this morning with golfers getting back on the course in glorious sunshine.

Pitches, Athletic tracks and other outdoor appropriate facilities will also open.

And for Underage boys and girls, sport of all sorts is also allowed back with non-contact outdoor training in pods of 15 or fewer.