Entries open for North West 10k

Entries are now being taken for the 24th North West 10k which will be held virtually for the first time on Bank Holiday Monday the 7th of June. Runners and walkers can enter at https://www.njuko.net/nw10k2021. The two charities who will benefit this year are the No Barriers Foundation and the Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group.

North West 10k Chairperson Neil Martin is asking all those who have supported the charity event over the past 23 years to enter again. And he wants to see lots more men, women and families becoming part of the run and walk for the first time in aid of two very worthy charities.

“For us there is a bit of history in the making as it’s the first time the North West 10k will be held virtually due to the pandemic. But, this is also a very big opportunity for people who have supported us over the years and those entering for the first time to be part of that history on Monday the 7th of June. It will be the 24th North West 10k and next year we will be celebrating our 25th anniversary so runners and walkers who take part in both will be part of two very special 10ks. We are encouraging men, women and families to enter online and support our two charities this year the Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group and the No Barriers Foundation” Mr Martin said.

Entries are now being taken online at https://www.njuko.net/nw10k2021. For further information go to www.northwest10k.com.