Cllr calls for concessions for Donegal as North reopens further

Concerns have been raised over the impact the reopening of Northern Ireland ahead of the Republic will have on businesses in Donegal.

Inishowen Councillor Nicholas Crossan raised the issue with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and called on him to make concessions for Donegal concessions to help mitigate the fallout.

Outdoor hospitality will reopen in the North on Friday while close contact services reopened on Friday last.

Councillor Nicholas Crossan told today's Nine til Noon Show that this will be detrimental to businesses in border counties: