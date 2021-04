The five-day moving average of Covid-19 cases has increased by 26 percent in the past week.

It's now risen to more than 460, as the National Public Health Emergency Team announced 429 new infections last night, while there was one additional death.

174 people were in hospitals with the disease last night, while 45 are in ICU.

UCD Professor Jack Lambert says people need to be more careful as the current strains circulating are more contagious: