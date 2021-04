Sligo Rovers suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday evening after they were beaten 1-0 by Derry City at the Showgrounds.

In a game with very few chances, it was decided by a Will Patching penalty on 51 minutes.

The defeat means Sligo remain third and are three points off the lead which is shared by St Pat's and Shamrock Rover.

After the game Sligo Rovers manager, Liam Buckley told Ocean FM that his side just didn't play well enough...