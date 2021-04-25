Reports indoor dining or inter-county travel may not happen until July

Indoor dining, inter-county travel and the re-opening of hotels may not happen until July.

The Business Post reports outdoor dining at pubs and restaurants as well as beer gardens could be allowed in June.

The plan to ease lockdown may see click and collect back from May 4th - with non essential shops re-opening a few weeks later.

It comes as 461 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday - three quarters of them were in people under 45.

Professor of health systems at DCU, Anthony Staines, says it's not clear if that's part of a trend: