Premier Division Review: Defeat for Harps as Derry get first win

The sixth round of fixtures in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division came to a close on Saturday evening with St Pat's and Shamrock Rovers remaining top of the pile.

St Pat's inflicted Finn Harps first home defeat of the season on Friday evening with a 2-0 win at Finn Park.

Goals from Billy King and Matthew Smith maintained Saints unbeaten start to the season.

Derry City and their new manager Ruaidhri Higgins got their first win of the season with Will Patching's penalty proving to be the difference between them and Sligo Rovers.

Former Finn Harps goalkeeper Gavin Cullen joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekends action...