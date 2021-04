Minimum unit pricing is set to be introduced to stop the sale of cheap alcohol.

The Sunday Independent reports the move would see a can of beer cost a minimum of €1.32 and a bottle of wine cost at least €7.75.

The introduction of MUP has been delayed since legislation was passed in 2018, leading to frustration from some campaign groups.

Eunan McKinney of Alcohol Action Ireland says this is positive news - but was needed long ago: