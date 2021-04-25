McGlynn just misses out on Tokyo time

Ann Marie McGlynn narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics this morning.

The Letterkenny AC member ran 2:29.34 at the Cheshire Elite Marathon in Wrexham Wales and was just a heartbreaking four seconds short of the time required to make the summer games.

The time is a huge improvement on her personal best and also a new Northern Ireland record for the Strabane native but it's a cruel blow for McGlynn who having come so close may not get in on the quota rankings either as over 80 athletes have reportedly already hit the standard needed.

Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle discussed the result with Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport...