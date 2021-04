On Saturday, it was announced that Donegal’s John Cronin had been elected President of Athletics Ireland.

Cronin's inauguration took place at the Athletics Ireland Congress 2021 which was held Virtually.

His elevation to the top spot in Irish Athletics came exactly 47 years to the day after his first race in the colours of Glenree AC.

Speaking on Sunday Sport John Cronin said he's honoured to President of Athletics Ireland...