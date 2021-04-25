Gardai disperse large gathering of youths in Culdaff

Gardaí from the Buncrana District were on patrol last night when they discovered a large gathering of youths at the football pitch and at the beach in Culdaff.

The youths had a quantity of alcohol in their possession.

Gardai say besides the fact that these young people are not the legal age to drink alcohol, such gatherings pose a risk to the youths themselves, their family circle and also the wider community as Covid-19 has not gone away.