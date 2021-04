The Joseph O'Brien trained 'Baron Samedi' won the feature race of the day - the Vintage Crop Stakes at Navan on Sunday.

The 4-year-old was guided to victory by Donegal Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle at a starting price of 20-to-1.

It was a superb performance by the 18 year old taking his first group winner on his first group ride.

Thats now brings his win total to 12 for the year.