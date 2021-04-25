429 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed today, one additional death

429 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today, and one additional death.

Today's figures brings the total death roll to 4,873 since the pandemic began.

As of 8am today, 174 people are in hospital with the virus, of which 45 are in ICU.

There were 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

One in ten people in Ireland are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

HSE boss Paul Reid says it was a strong week for Ireland's vaccination programme, which saw over 170,000 people receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

Friday alone saw a record of over 42,000 doses administered here.

So far, more than 1.3 million doses have been given across the country.