Ruaidhri Higgins made a winning start as Derry City manager on Saturday evening with a 1-0 victory away to North West rivals Sligo Rovers.

Will Patching's penalty 51 minutes into the game was the difference between the two sides.

The win see's the Candystripes remain bottom although they are level on points with Longford and are only a point behind Waterford and Dundalk.

You can view Will Patching's penalty below.