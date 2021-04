Ronan Curtis found the back of the net for Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon as they beat Bristol Rovers 1-0 at Fratton Park.

The game's only goal came on 27 minutes as Curtis fired his shot by Anssi Jaakola in the Rovers goal after being set up by George Byers.

The win now moves Danny Cowley's side up to seventh level on points with Blackpool who take up the last play off place.