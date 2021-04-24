John Cronin elected President of Athletics Ireland

Downings native John Cronin has been elected President of Athletics Ireland today.

The inauguration took place at the Athletics Ireland Congress 2021 which was held Virtually.

His elevation to the top spot in Irish Athletics came exactly 47 years to the day after his first race in the colours of Glenree AC.

Cronin served as Competition Secretary for Offaly Athletics and was honoured with Life Presidency in 2020, he was also honoured by Offaly Sports Partnership for “Lifetime Contribution to Sport” in 2016.

The Donegal man was elected chair of Leinster Athletics and elected to the Board of BLE in 1998 and Team Manager for Irish Athletics team for Riga International (Latvia) in 1999.

After working for almost twenty years in athletic administration at county and provincial level John continued at National level, as a Member of Athletics Ireland Technical Committee, and Member of Athletics Ireland Competition Committee, both of which he chaired.