Jason Quigley to take on Shane Mosley Jr for Middleweight title

Jason Quigley is set to return to action on May 29 as he fights Shane Mosley Jr for the NABO Middleweight title.

The fight will take place on Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on the undercard of Devin Haney’s WBC World lightweight title defence against Jorge Linares.

The pair had their proposed fight in February cancelled due to Illness in the Quigley camp.

“I’m excited that this fight is happening,” Quigley said.

“It’s been in the works for a while now. I’m delighted to be getting back into the ring and I’m ready to rumble.”