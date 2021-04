Laura Feely came off the bench for Ireland as they clinched third place in the Women Six Nations.

The ballybofey native came on in at the 60 minute mark as Adam Griggs' side ran out 20-5 winners.

With the tries coming from Cliodhna Moloney, Dorothy Wall and two from Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe.

Stacey Flood also kicked five-points for the Irish.