Dail passes motion on CAP

The Dail has passed a motion calling for the withdrawal of the European Council of Ministers’ proposal on management of carbon-rich soils.

The motion was moved by Independent Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle, who said the proposal could allow government's set the standards for eligibility for CAP payments in such a way that excludes some hill farmers in the West and North West.

Deputy Pringle said the provision, which is linked to GAEC, the Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition protocol, opens to door for exclusion............

Responding, Minster Charlie McConalogue said he himself grew up on such a farm, and neither he nor the government would agree to anything that compromised hill farmers...........