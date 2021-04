St Pat's earned their fifth win of the season on Friday after they defeated Finn Harps 2-0 at Finn Park.

Billy King's strike 30 minutes into the tie gave them the lead before Matthew Smith netted on the hour mark to maintain Pat's unbeaten start to the league.

Stephen O'Donnell's side sit top of the table alongside fellow Dublin side Shamrock Rovers.

After the game St Pat's First Team Coach Alan Matthews told Chris Ashmore he's delighted to get the three points...