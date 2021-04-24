Yesterday biggest day yet in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout

By
News Highland
-
Mary Diver receiving her vaccine from Susan McGarvey, Public Health Nurse Árainn Mhór on Tory Island on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson

The Taoiseach says yesterday was the biggest day yet in the Covid vaccine rollout - with over 41 thousand doses given out.

A quarter of adults have now had their first dose - and one in ten have received both jabs.

It comes as 165 thousand AstraZeneca doses are due to arrive here next week, in a delivery that had been postponed until May.

Meanwhile, officials will decide in the coming days how the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be used after concerns about very rare blood clots.

US regulators have recommended the jab should be used again - and immunology professor at Trinity College Dublin, Kingston Mills, hopes the same will happen here:

