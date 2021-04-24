Yesterday biggest day yet in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout

The Taoiseach says yesterday was the biggest day yet in the Covid vaccine rollout - with over 41 thousand doses given out.

A quarter of adults have now had their first dose - and one in ten have received both jabs.

It comes as 165 thousand AstraZeneca doses are due to arrive here next week, in a delivery that had been postponed until May.

Meanwhile, officials will decide in the coming days how the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be used after concerns about very rare blood clots.

US regulators have recommended the jab should be used again - and immunology professor at Trinity College Dublin, Kingston Mills, hopes the same will happen here: