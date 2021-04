Stephen Kenny has lost another member of his Republic of Ireland backroom team as Ruaidhri Higgins has been appointed boss of Derry City.

Higgins has signed a three and a half year deal to replace Declan Devine as manager of the Candystripes.

Derry are bottom of the Premier Division and without a win since the start of the season.

Club Chairman Philip O'Doherty feels they have got a winner in Higgins...