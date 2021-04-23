We want to make Finn Park a difficult place to come – Mark Coyle

Finn Harps return to Ballybofey tonight as they play host to high-flying St. Patrick's Athletic. Kick-off at Finn Park is 5.45pm.

Harps will be looking to get back to winning ways after a narrow defeat at the Showgrounds was followed by a frustrating draw versus Longford. The visitors meanwhile will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run and keep the pressure on Sligo and Shamrock Rovers at the summit.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Mark Coyle told club media: “They're a good side and like to control the ball, but if we want to make Finn Park a difficult place to come it's up to us to go out and put it up to them.”

Harps boss Ollie Horgan said: “We'll be doing very well to get anything from the game. They have bags of quality in that squad and have been flying to start the season. We'll take a cut off it and hopefully get the rub of green and come away with something.”

In team news, Shane McEleney is expected to miss out after coming off after fifteen minutes on Tuesday night. He's joined on the injury table by Ryan Connolly, with Conor Barry, Mark Timlin and Ethan Boyle all doubtful.