Ulster GAA confirm Championship weekends

The Ulster Council CCC have confirmed the fixture schedule for the 2021 Ulster Senior Football Championship.

The actual date and times still have to be determined but the provincial body have released the weekend's that the various rounds will be take place.

Donegal will play their preliminary round tie with Down on the last weekend in June.

If Declan Bonner's side overcome Down at Páirc Esler they will meet Rory Gallagher’s Derry two weeks later (10th / 11th July) in the quarter final at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Croke Park have also confirmed that League finals will only be played if the sides are not involved in the Championship the following week.

That means should Donegal make the Division One Final, there will be joint winners announced.

2020 Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship

First Round (Saturday 26 / Sunday 27 June)

(a) An Dún V Dún na nGall at Páirc Esler

Quarter Final 1 (Saturday 03 July / Sunday 04 July)

(b) Ard Mhacha V Aontroim at Athletic Grounds

Quarter Final 2 (Saturday 03 / Sunday 04 July)

(c) Muineachán V Fear Manach at St Tiernach’s Park

Quarter Final 3 (Saturday 10 July / Sunday 11 July)

(d) Tír Eoghain V An Cabhán at Healy Park

Quarter Final 4 (Saturday 10 July / Sunday 11 July)

(e) Doire V (a) An Dún / Dún na nGall

If Doire V An Dún at Celtic Park,

If Doire V Dún na nGall at Páirc MacCumhaill

Semi Final (Saturday 17 July)

(1) Ard Mhacha / Aontroim V Muineachán / Fear Manach

Semi Final (Sunday 18 July)

(2) Tír Eoghain / An Cabhán V An Dún / Dún na nGall / Doire

Senior Football Final (Sunday 01 August)