Tanaiste commits to raise funding issue for iCare and Bluestacks

The Tanaiste has committed to raise the issue of funding for iCare and Bluestack Special Needs Foundation with the Minister of State for Disability.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn told Leo Varadkar in the Dail that the €36,000 sanctioned for each centre after a lengthy campaign does not go far enough.

Both iCare and Bluestack Special Needs Foundation have been providing a service for children with disabilities in Donegal for over 20 years through self-funding.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed that he will follow-up on the issue after Deputy MacLaughlin indicated that months after being promised, the money still hasn't materialised: