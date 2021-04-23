NPHET blames reopening of schools and workplaces for increase in Covid

The return of schools and people to workplaces appears to be contributing to a jump in Covid-19 cases - according to NPHET.

617 new cases of the virus were recorded yesterday with the five-day moving average increasing 8% to 415, in the past week.

84 of the cases were confirmed in Donegal with the county's incidence rate remaining the highest in the country at 256.9 cases per 100,000 people.

Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs NPHET's modelling group, says there has been a rise in cases among 13 to 18 year olds.

But he says the increase could be temporary: