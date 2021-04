Derry City have moved swiftly to replace Declan Devine as manager with Ruaidhri Higgins signing a three and a half year deal with the Brandywell club.

According to Kevin McLaughlin of the Derry Journal, the back-room team will include former Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps favourite Raffaele Cretaro.

McLaughlin outlined more about the appointment when he spoke with Chris Ashmore.