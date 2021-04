A 14-year-old girl from Co Louth has been reunited with her family after being found safe and well.

Svetlana Murphy had been missing since Monday afternoon and gardai issued a Child Rescue Ireland Alert, fearing for her safety and welfare.

She was found in the Belfast area last night, and an 18-year-old man's been arrested.

Louth TD Ruairi Ó Murchú says the local community's delighted she's safe: