MacGiolla Easbuig warns against privatisation of social housing

A Donegal Councillor says Housing Action Groups need to be formed in every county to ensure that social housing provision is not privatised.

Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says he's long argued that councillors should have more say, and more housing construction should be done at local authority level.

However, he fears government policy is going in the opposite direction.

Cllr MacGiolla Easbuig was speaking as it was confirmed the keys to seven social housing units are to be handed over to Donegal County Council in recent days...........