Former Derry player Higgins now wants success as a Manager

New Derry City Manager Ruaidhri Higgins has taken up the reigns at The Brandywell on a three and a half year term as he looks to take the Candystrips away from the bottom of the Premier Division table.

Higgins left his role of chief scout and opposition analyst with the Republic of Ireland to return to his home club replacing Declan Devine as manager.

Derry are without a victory this season and Higgins first game in charge is away to Sligo Rovers on Saturday evening.

The new boss won numerous FAI and League Cups during his playing days with Derry, he now was to replicate that as a manager...

Higgins has given Raff Cretaro his first coaching job since retiring from playing.