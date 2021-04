It's emerged that the SUSI grant has been withdrawn midterm from a number of Donegal students.

A total of 2,050 students across the country have lost their SUSI grant, 78 of them from Donegal.

In some instances, students are being asked to repay some of the grant paid by SUSI.

Donegal Aontú representative, Mary T Sweeney has labelled the move, unbelievably cruel.

She's now calling on the SUSI grant system to be reformed: