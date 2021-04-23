Reopening of hospitality in North will lead to virus surge – Dr McCauley

A Donegal doctor fears the reopening of the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland will lead to a surge in Covid cases in border counties.

Today, close contact services and outdoor visitor attractions are reopening as restrictions ease further in the North.

However, Dr Denis McCauley, Chair of the GP Committee of the Irish Medical organisation says figures in Derry and Strabane show a surge of the virus in the under 40s which he says is filtering into North Donegal.

He told this morning's Nine til Noon Show that he anticipates an increase in Covid cases in the weeks ahead: