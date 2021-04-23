Donegal Deputy says end of direct provision deadline will be missed

A Donegal Deputy says he believed there is no way the 2024 deadline to end direct provision will be met.

The Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman published a white paper on ending direct provision in February this year which coincided with the opening of a direct provision centre in Letterkenny.

Speaking in the Dail, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle said the white paper doesn't have any teeth without some intervention from the Department of Justice.

He pressed the Minister to confirm when new legislation regarding inspections of Direct provision centres would be in place: