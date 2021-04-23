Councils issue joint statement urging Covid compliance

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council and the Mayor of Derry and Strabane have joined together in calling for compliance and for people on both sides of the border to adhere to restrictions and stay local.

The message comes as the weather is set to improve over the weekend and various restrictions have been lifted. Cllrs Rena Donaghey and Brian Tierney say with figures for COVID 19 still relatively high in both council areas, its imperative the public don’t become complacent.

Statement in full -

Mayors join together to promote Stay Local message

In a joint statement the Mayors said: “We fully understand how difficult the past year has been for

everyone. We have been separated from our loved ones, prevented from paying our respects to our

dead and restrictions placed on our social interactions, unfortunately the rate of infection in both

our Council areas continues to cause us concern. We are seeing some of the restrictions being lifted

and steps taken to allow us to return to some level of normality however we are appealing to the

people of Derry, Strabane and Donegal to continue to give us your support by staying local, avoiding

unnecessary journeys and visits to beauty spots outside of your area and to continue to reduce your

social contacts. By working together we can hopefully look forward to a brighter future.

“We are seeing some great progress in terms of the roll out of the vaccination programme and the

reduced number of people being hospitalised or dying from the virus however we cant become

complacent and need to be aware of new variants and the fact the virus is out there and being

transmitted through our communities. If you are out and about this weekend enjoying the sunny

weather then please keep your guard, stay local and reduce the number of people you interact with.

Always social distance and remember to wash your hands, wear a face covering and be respectful of

others so we can get through this together. By taking these steps and acting responsibly we can all

play our part in preventing the spread of the virus across our region.”