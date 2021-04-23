Clubs return in six counties but Donegal must wait.

Ulster GAA say they will not be in a position to report on the potential dates for return of club activity in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan for at least another week to ten days.

With squad training and competitive outdoor sport returning in the north today, the provincial body says it will only be able move on it once the Irish Government and NPHET permit the return.

Underage activity, Golf and Tennis are among the sports which can resume in the Republic from next Monday 26th April.

Under their guidelines released on Thursday, Tyrone and Derry clubs are among those that can play challenge matches from the 1st May with only sides from the six counties allowed to do so, the maximum number of personnel involved at games or training cannot exceed 100.