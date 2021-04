There have been 29 reports of people in Ireland developing blood clots after getting the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The state's medicines regulator says less than five were also associated with low platelets.

Blood clots, with low platelets, are a very rare but possible side-effect of the AstraZeneca jab.

The HPRA has received 41 reports of people developing blood clots after getting the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines - but without low platelets.