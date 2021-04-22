Two Olympic events would be amazing – Mona McSharry

Mona McSharry says it’s a "dream come true" to have booked her place at this summer’s Olympics.

The Tennessee-based Sligo swimmer who has close connections with the Marlins club in Ballyshannon was among a quartet to achieve qualifying times for Tokyo at this week’s National Team Trials in Dublin.

McSharry shaved more than half a second off her own Irish record in the 100-metres breaststroke and she's hoping to qualify in the 200-metres too