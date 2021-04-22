Watch / Listen: The Score – 22/04/21

The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

This week on The Score - Gavin Cullen joins us on the LOI Chat to look ahead to the weekend's Premier Division games and Declan Devine's departure at Derry City.

Sam Magee tells us next week's European Badminton Championships will be key for Olympic qualification and the Irwin Brothers on an exciting year ahead on the bikes.

Plus - Brendan Devenney on the 2021 Ulster Championship where Donegal, Derry and Tyrone are all on the same side of the draw...