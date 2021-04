Hairdressers and barbers will be prioritised for re-opening next month, along with places of worship.

The Taoiseach also told his party last night that click-and-collect and non-essential retail are likely to resume in May.

Micheál Martin also confirmed he hopes to reopen the entire construction sector next month.

But former HSE director-general, Tony O'Brien, says 'congregated settings' should stay closed for the foreseeable future: