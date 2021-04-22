Sunflower festival to honour Mullan family

This year's Recastle Sunflower Festival is being held in honour of Amelia, Tomas and John Mullan who passed away in August last year after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road at Quigley's Point and entered Lough Foyle.

The annual festival aims to encourage people to plant sunflowers across the village, this year, in honour of the Mullan family, it's hoped sunflowers can be planted along the Foyle.

Geraldine Mullan spoke on today's Nine til Noon Show and discussed how poignant the festival is: