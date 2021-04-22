Search underway for new Derry City boss

Derry City have begun the search for a new manager after parting company with Declan Devine.

He's left the club sitting bottom of the Airtricity League Premier Division, with no wins from their first six games this season.

Former player Ruaidhri Higgins who is Chief Scout and Opposition Analyst with the Republic of Ireland is already the front runner for the role.

He joined up with Stephen Kenny last May having left Dundalk who were the Premier Division Champions at the time.

Derry Journal Sports Writer Kevin McLaughlin says the timing of the news caught everyone of guard...