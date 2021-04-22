Sam Magee feels there’s a big performance to come at European’s

The Ireland team for next week’s European Badminton Championships will have a strong Donegal representation with Sam, Chloe and Joshua Magee taking part along with Rachel Darragh.

The four Raphoe family members make up half of the eight player team that travels today for the Ukraine with action to start next Tuesday.

For Sam and Chloe, the Europeans will prove crucial in their hopes of making it to the Tokyo Olympics.

The pair have previously won bronze on three occasions at European level, twice at the games and the other at the championships in 2017.

Sam has been telling Oisin Kelly he feels they can rise to the occasion again in Kiev and keep their Olympic dream on track…

