Pringle warns seafood sector must receive fair share of quotas

A Donegal Deputy has warned the Government that its actions to support the Irish seafood sector now will confirm the level of its commitment to fishing communities in Donegal and around the country.

Deputy Thomas Pringle made the comment as he told the Seafood Sector Taskforce the Government must ensure that the sector receives a fair share of the quotas available to EU member states.

Deputy Pringle said the fleet has already lost out as a result of Brexit, and now is the time to right the wrongs that were done in the past: